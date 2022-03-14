Brazil ag minister says Canada cleared Brazil beef, pork imports -Twitter

SAO PAULO, March 14 (Reuters) - Brazilian Agriculture Minister Tereza Cristina Dias said on Monday that Canada has cleared imports of beef and pork from Brazil, according to an official tweet.

Dias, who traveled to Canada to speak with local suppliers of potash fertilizer, said that now Brazilian meatpackers are able to export products to more than 200 markets around the world.

(Reporting by Ana Mano and Gabriel Araújo)

