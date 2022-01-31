US Markets

Brazil adds record 2.731 million formal jobs in 2021

Marcela Ayres Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Brazil added a net 2.731 million formal jobs in 2021, the best annual figure since the data series started in 2010, benefiting from an expansion in the services sector after it was severely affected by mobility restrictions to contain the coronavirus.

There were job openings in all five sectors covered by the Labor Ministry, official adjusted figures showed on Monday, led by 1.226 million jobs created in the services sector.

Labor Minister Onyx Lorenzoni, speaking at a news conference, attributed the strong job creation to measures adopted by the federal government during the COVID-19 crisis.

In December, traditionally a negative month for job creation in Latin America's largest economy, Brazil lost a net 265,811 formal jobs, above the expectation of a net loss of 162,000 jobs according to a Reuters poll.

According to the ministry, the total number of formally registered workers in Brazil was down 0.64% in December from the previous month, to 41.29 million. The country had a gain of 7.1% for the full year.

The wage situation, however, has deteriorated, with the average monthly salary for new jobs created in December down 6.1% from a year earlier, to 1,793 reais ($333.46).

The figures do not include nearly 40 million undocumented workers who do not have formal employment registration.

($1 = 5.3770 reais)

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres, Editing by Louise Heavens and Paul Simao)

((marcela.ayres@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-2444;))

