Brazil adds net 131,010 formal jobs in July - economy ministry

BRASILIA, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Brazil's economy added a net 131,010 formal jobs in July, economy ministry figures showed on Friday, the most for that month since 2012 and a strong signal that the worst of the employment crisis sparked by the COVID-19 pandemic is over.

It followed a downwardly-revised 19,579 formal job losses in June, and brings the net loss in the first seven months of the year to 1.1 million, the figures showed.

(Reporting by Isabel Versiani and Jamie McGeever; editing by Diane Craft)

