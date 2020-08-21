US Markets

Brazil adds net 131,010 formal jobs in July - economy ministry

Brazil's economy added a net 131,010 formal jobs in July, economy ministry figures showed on Friday, the most for that month since 2012 and a strong signal that the worst of the employment crisis sparked by the COVID-19 pandemic is over.

It followed a downwardly-revised 19,579 formal job losses in June, and brings the net loss in the first seven months of the year to 1.1 million, the figures showed.

