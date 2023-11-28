Brazil 2024/25 arabica coffee crop seen at 48.3 mln bags - hEDGEpoint

NEW YORK, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Brazil's 2024/25 arabica coffee crop is expected to reach 48.31 million 60-kg bags, broker hEDGEpoint said on Tuesday, increasing its forecast from the 47.63 million bags previously estimated.

The country's robusta coffee crop, hEDGEpoint added, is set to total 25.93 million bags, also more than the 23.28 million bags forecast before.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-3352;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.