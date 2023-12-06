Brazil 2023 soy, corn exports to be record - Anec

SAO PAULO, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Brazilian exporters will send record volumes of both soybeans and corn to export markets in 2023, according to projections released on Wednesday by trade group Anec based on shipping schedules until the end of the year.

Brazilian corn exports are expected to reach 55.94 million metric tons in 2023, compared with 44.7 million tons in 2022, while soybean exports are estimated at 101.1 million tons, up from 77.8 million in 2022, said the association that represents large grains traders including Cargill and Bunge.

