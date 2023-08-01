Brazil 2023/2024 soybean crop will be record volume, StoneX says

By Ana Mano and Roberto Samora

SAO PAULO, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Farmers in Brazil, the world's biggest soybean supplier, will set another production record in the next growing season, consultancy StoneX said on Tuesday in its first estimate for the 2023/24 harvest year.

Brazil's soybean output will reach 163.5 million metric tonnes as farmers are expected to plant a larger area, up 3.7% compared to the previous cycle, when growers reaped an estimated 157.7 million metric tonnes, which was also a record, StoneX said.

Brazilian farmers will start sowing their 2023/24 soybean crop around mid-September in center western states, including Mato Grosso, Brazil's top grain grower.

StoneX said Brazilian farmers are expected to increase the national soybean planted area by 2.1% from the last season, to 45.1 million hectares (111.4 million acres).

Average national soybean yields are expected to rise in the new cycle, StoneX also said.

This is in spite of concerns related to the El Niño weather pattern, which brings risks to northern and northeastern farms, StoneX said.

For Rio Grande do Sul state farmers, by contrast, El Niño can help producers to recover from drought-related losses in the 2022/23 cycle, which is drawing to a close, StoneX said.

(Reporting by Ana Mano and Roberto Samora

