News & Insights

US Markets

Brazil 2023/2024 soybean crop will be record volume, StoneX says

Credit: REUTERS/Roberto Samora

August 01, 2023 — 12:11 pm EDT

Written by Ana Mano and Roberto Samora for Reuters ->

By Ana Mano and Roberto Samora

SAO PAULO, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Farmers in Brazil, the world's biggest soybean supplier, will set another production record in the next growing season, consultancy StoneX said on Tuesday in its first estimate for the 2023/24 harvest year.

Brazil's soybean output will reach 163.5 million metric tonnes as farmers are expected to plant a larger area, up 3.7% compared to the previous cycle, when growers reaped an estimated 157.7 million metric tonnes, which was also a record, StoneX said.

Brazilian farmers will start sowing their 2023/24 soybean crop around mid-September in center western states, including Mato Grosso, Brazil's top grain grower.

StoneX said Brazilian farmers are expected to increase the national soybean planted area by 2.1% from the last season, to 45.1 million hectares (111.4 million acres).

Average national soybean yields are expected to rise in the new cycle, StoneX also said.

This is in spite of concerns related to the El Niño weather pattern, which brings risks to northern and northeastern farms, StoneX said.

For Rio Grande do Sul state farmers, by contrast, El Niño can help producers to recover from drought-related losses in the 2022/23 cycle, which is drawing to a close, StoneX said.

(Reporting by Ana Mano and Roberto Samora; Editing by Mark Porter and Barbara Lewis)

((ana.mano@thomsonreuters.com; Tel: +55-11-5644-7704; Mob: +55-119-4470-4529; Reuters Messaging: ana.mano.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US MarketsCommodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.