Brazil 2023/2024 soybean crop forecast lowered to 150.35 mln T - StoneX

SAO PAULO, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Brazilian farmers will harvest a soybean crop of 150.35 million metric tons in the 2023/2024 cycle, agribusiness consultancy Stonex said on Thursday.

StoneX again cut the estimate for Brazilian soybean production citing weather issues. The new forecast is 1.6% lower than January's and 4.8% lower from last year's record output, StoneX said.

StoneX also revised upwards its estimate for Brazil's first corn production, which is now estimated at 25.9 million tons, 0.4% above the number released at the beginning of January.

But the country's 2023/2024 winter corn projection was reduced to 96.4 million tons, a drop of 0.1% in the monthly comparison, as weather uncertainty may hurt that crop.

Overall, total corn production has been estimated at 124.5 million tons, practically unchanged from last month, StoneX said.

