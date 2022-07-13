Brazil 2022 soy sales lag reflecting stalled domestic market, weak Chinese demand

By Ana Mano

SAO PAULO, July 13 (Reuters) - The sale of Brazil's 2022 soy crop reached 76.7% of the estimated output through July 8, according to a survey released by consultancy Datagro on Wednesday, lagging last year's pace and a five-year historical average.

The data reflects a somewhat stalled market, with farmers waiting for prices to improve in the inter-harvest period, Datagro said.

It also suggests weaker demand from Brazil's biggest buyer China is weighing on the local market, as high global prices and feeble demand curbs China's general appetite for the oilseed.

Brazil finished reaping 126.18 million tonnes of soy in first quarter, according to Datagro data, with local farmers trading in an estimated 96.77 million tonnes so far.

That's way below the 111.33 million tonnes traded in at this time last season, Datagro said.

Brazil is the world's largest soybean supplier, but so far this year exported 63 million tonnes, according to data compiled by grain exporter group Anec that also includes an estimate for July.

In the first seven months of 2021, Brazil's soy exports were close to 68.5 million tonnes, Anec data shows.

Datagro said soy's average domestic prices "had a mixed behavior in June," making trades less frequent.

Still, Datagro said, some soy deals occurred in regions were opportune deals materialized "and farmers needed cash to finance input purchases" for the next crop.

An estimated 13.4% of Brazil's future soy crop, to be planted from September, has been pre-sold, Datagro said. That's below last year's 19.2% level and the 18.7% historical five-year average.

(Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Aurora Ellis)

((ana.mano@thomsonreuters.com; Tel: +55-11-5644-7704; Mob: +55-119-4470-4529; Reuters Messaging: ana.mano.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.