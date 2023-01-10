Brazil 2022 inflation slows sharply, but misses govt target

Adds details, update

BRASILIA, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Brazil's inflation ended 2022 with a sharp slow down from double-digit peaks seen throughout the year on the back of government measures and an aggressive monetary tightening, but once again missed the official target set by the government.

The benchmark IPCA consumer price index rose 5.79% last year, statistics agency IBGE said on Monday, higher than the 5.60% median forecast in a Reuters poll of economists.

The result missed both the central bank's annual target of 3.5% and the top 5% of its tolerance band, marking the second straight year of noncompliance. By law, central bank governor Roberto Campos Neto will have to publish a letter justifying why it happened.

The index was up 0.62% in December alone, IBGE said, above the 0.45% forecast in a Reuters poll, mostly driven by higher prices in health and personal care items.

