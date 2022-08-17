Commodities

Brazil 2022 fertilizer consumption to drop, consultancy says

Brazil's fertilizer consumption forecast for 2022 was reduced to 43 million tonnes from 45.85 million tonnes, as farmers are poised to reduce applications when grain planting begins in September, according to consultancy MB Agro on Wednesday.

Speaking at an industry event, MB Agro's director Alexandre Mendonça de Barros said crop failure in the last soybean season helped the soil retain some nutrients, potentially driving a fall in applications when the next season starts.

