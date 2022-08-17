Brazil 2022 fertilizer consumption to drop, consultancy says

SAO PAULO, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Brazil's fertilizer consumption forecast for 2022 was reduced to 43 million tonnes from 45.85 million tonnes, as farmers are poised to reduce applications when grain planting begins in September, according to consultancy MB Agro on Wednesday.

Speaking at an industry event, MB Agro's director Alexandre Mendonça de Barros said crop failure in the last soybean season helped the soil retain some nutrients, potentially driving a fall in applications when the next season starts.

(Reporting by Nayara Figueiredo Writing by Ana Mano)

