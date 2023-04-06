US Markets

Brazil 2022/2023 soybean crop view raised to 155.08 mln t - Safras & Mercado

April 06, 2023 — 11:41 am EDT

Written by Ana Mano and Roberto Samora for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, April 6 (Reuters) - Agribusiness consultancy Safras & Mercado on Thursday raised its estimate for Brazil's 2022/2023 soybean crop to 155.08 million tonnes from 152.43 million tonnes in a previous forecast.

Safras estimated Brazilian farmers have sold 44.3% of their 2022/2023 soybean crop, or 68.8 million tonnes. This compares with 59.6% of five year average for the same time in the season.

