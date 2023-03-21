Brazil 2022/2023 soybean crop forecast raised to 155 mln t -Agroconsult

Adds details from Agroconsult, background

SAO PAULO, March 21 (Reuters) - Brazilian farmers will reap a record soybean crop of 155 million tonnes in the present cycle, even as drought conditions slashed yields in large producing states like Rio Grande do Sul.

After three months surveying soybean areas nationwide, agribusiness consultancy Agroconsult increased its estimate from 153 million tonnes in a forecast released last month.

Agroconsult said Brazil would have harvested 160 million tonnes of soybeans had it not been for dry weather in Southern Brazil, citing Rio Grande do Sul as one of the most hit by the La Nina weather event.

According to fresh Agroconsult data, eight Brazilian states posted record soy yields this season, which was marked by low rains at the onset and rainy weather during harvest time.

Average yields for Brazil soybean fields stood at 59.1 60-kilo bags per hectare, shy of an all-time record of 59.4 bags in the 2020/2021 cycle, Agroconsult analysts said in a presentation.

Agroconsult experts said they are organizing a tour of second corn fields to begin momentarily. Second corn, planted after soy is harvested in the same areas, represents 70-75% of Brazil's total output in a given year.

Ahead of going on the road, the consultancy lowered its estimate for second corn crop to 97.2 million tonnes, from 101.3 million tonnes in January, citing weather risks and a likely fall in areas planted in states like Paraná.

(Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Richard Chang)

