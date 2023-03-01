Brazil 2022/2023 soybean, corn crop forecasts raised- StoneX

Adds details and background

SAO PAULO, March 1 (Reuters) - Brazilian farmers will reap a record soybean crop of 154.663 million tonnes in 2023, exceeding a prior February estimate of 154.209 million tonnes, according to statement from StoneX on Wednesday.

StoneX also said Brazil is expected to produce 130.61 million tonnes of corn, also a record, as farmers should collect a whopping 100.8 million tonnes of second corn, which represents the bulk of national output.

Second corn is sowed after soy is harvested in the same areas.

According to the forecast, yield prospects are favorable for Brazil's second corn in Mato Grosso, the country's biggest farm state, where production is now projected at 46.650 million tonnes, up 6.1% from StoneX's February view.

Regarding soy, StoneX said the positive outlook occurs even with the expected losses for the crop in Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil's southernmost state, where part of soybean fields were spoiled by a persistent drought.

The state is now expected to produce some 16 million tonnes of soy, down from the around 19 million tonnes projected last month.

The fact Brazil may achieve record corn production this season will also bolster Brazil's export prospects, StoneX said.

Brazil's corn exports could reach 47 million tonnes this season, 1 million tonnes above what StoneX had previously forecast, the statement said.

(Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Steven Grattan and David Gregorio)

((ana.mano@thomsonreuters.com; Tel: +55-11-5644-7704; Mob: +55-119-4470-4529; Reuters Messaging: ana.mano.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.