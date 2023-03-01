US Markets

Brazil 2022/2023 soybean, corn crop forecasts raised- StoneX

Credit: REUTERS/ADRIANO MACHADO

March 01, 2023 — 10:10 am EST

Written by Ana Mano for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, March 1 (Reuters) - Brazilian farmers will reap a record soybean crop of 154.663 million tonnes in 2023, above a prior estimate of 154.209 million tonnes in February, according to statement from StoneX on Wednesday.

StoneX also said Brazil will produce 130.61 million tonnes of corn, also a record, as farmers should collect a whopping 100.8 million tonnes of second corn, which represent the bulk of national output. Second corn is sowed after soy is harvested in the same areas.

(Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Steven Grattan)

((ana.mano@thomsonreuters.com; Tel: +55-11-5644-7704; Mob: +55-119-4470-4529; Reuters Messaging: ana.mano.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US MarketsCommodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.