Brazil 2022/2023 soybean, corn crop forecasts raised- StoneX

SAO PAULO, March 1 (Reuters) - Brazilian farmers will reap a record soybean crop of 154.663 million tonnes in 2023, above a prior estimate of 154.209 million tonnes in February, according to statement from StoneX on Wednesday.

StoneX also said Brazil will produce 130.61 million tonnes of corn, also a record, as farmers should collect a whopping 100.8 million tonnes of second corn, which represent the bulk of national output. Second corn is sowed after soy is harvested in the same areas.

(Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Steven Grattan)

