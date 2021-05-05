Brazil 2021 corn exports seen at 32 mln T -Anec

SAO PAULO, May 5 (Reuters) - Brazil's cereal exporter association Anec on Wednesday maintained the country would ship some 32 million tonnes of corn this year, 1.6 million tonnes less than in 2020, despite a drought that is affecting yields in certain producing areas.

Sergio Mendes, Anec's director general, said Brazil's corn export prospects remain good thanks to the relatively good conditions of corn fields in Mato Grosso, the state's superior logistics capabilities, and a favorable exchange rate.

(Reporting by Roberto Samora Writing by Ana Mano Editing by Chris Reese)

