Brazil 2021 budget to be put to Congress vote by March 25 - lower house speaker

BRASILIA, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Brazil's Lower House speaker Arthur Lira said on Monday that the government's 2021 budget will be ready for a floor vote by March 25.

In a post on Twitter, Lira also said that he expects administrative reform, a bill to simplify and reduce the cost of the public sector, will be approved in the first half of this year.

