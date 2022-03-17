Brazil 2021/2022 soybean output seen falling almost 11% to 124.6 mln T -crop tour

Adds details

SAO PAULO, March 17 (Reuters) - Brazilian soybean production will reach an estimated 124.6 million tonnes in the 2021/2022 cycle, agribusiness consultancy Agroconsult said on Thursday after surveying fields in the world's largest supplier of the oilseed.

Agroconsult said the forecast represents a 10.6% drop from the 139.4 million tonnes it calculates Brazil produced last year.

The fall is related to a severe drought that impacted farmers in key southern states including Paraná and Rio Grande do Sul, where average yields fell by 38.7% and 56.2%, respectively.

In Center Western states like Mato Grosso and Goias, on the other hand, farmers were able improve yields, according to Agroconsult data.

In top grain producer Mato Grosso, average yields rose almost 5% to 60.7 60-kilo bags per hectare, even considering rains disrupted harvesting in some parts of the state, Agroconsult said.

The consultancy also estimated Brazil's second corn production at 92.2 million tonnes this season, referring to the cereal that is planted after soy is reaped on the same fields, and which represents 70-75% of total corn output in a given year.

Agroconsult will survey corn fields over the next few weeks.

If it's second corn forecast is confirmed, Brazil's second corn production will have grown by a whopping 52% from the prior season, when output was dramatically reduced by drought and an ill-timed frost.

