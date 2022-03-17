Brazil 2021/2022 soybean output seen falling almost 11% to 124.6 mln T -crop tour

SAO PAULO, March 17 (Reuters) - Brazilian soybean production will reach an estimated 124.6 million tonnes in the 2021/2022 cycle, agribusiness consultancy Agroconsult said on Thursday after surveying fields in the world's largest supplier of the oilseed.

Agroconsult said this represents a 10.6% drop from the 139.4 million tonnes it calculates Brazil produced last year. The fall is related to a severe drought that impacted farmers in key southern states including Paraná and Rio Grande do Sul.

(Reporting by Ana Mano and Nayara Figueiredo Editing by Chris Reese)

