Brazil 2021/2022 second corn crop forecast raised as drought fears subside

SAO PAULO, June 21 (Reuters) - Brazilian farmers are expected to collect more second corn this season than forecast in the middle of a crop tour of the country's main fields, as drought fears subsided during the expedition.

According to data released on Tuesday by Agroconsult, the agribusiness consultancy that surveyed fields, Brazilian farmers are now expected to reap 89.3 million tonnes of second corn, more than the 87.6 million tonnes forecast in May.

Brazil's second corn, planted after soybeans are harvested, helps the country compete with U.S. corn exporters in the second half of the year in global market.

Second corn this season will represent about 77% of national production this year, which is pegged at 114.8 million tonnes, Agroconsult said.

The consultancy has also raised its estimate for the country's soybean crop this year, to 126.9 million tonnes, more than the previous 124.6 million tonnes forecast, citing an upward revision of planted area.

