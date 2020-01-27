Brazil 2020 rate outlook dips to 4.25%, inflation to new low - central bank survey

The Brazilian central bank's benchmark interest rate is expected to fall to 4.25% by year end, the bank's latest weekly survey of economists showed on Monday, while inflation forecasts declined for the fourth week in a row to a new low.
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.