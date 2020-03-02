Brazil 2020 growth, inflation, FX outlook slips to new lows - cenbank survey

Contributor
Jamie McGeever Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/PAULO WHITAKER

The 2020 outlook for Brazil's economic growth, inflation and exchange rate slipped to new lows, a central bank survey of economists showed on Monday, suggesting Latin America's largest economy will struggle to gain significant traction this year.

BRASILIA, March 2 (Reuters) - The 2020 outlook for Brazil's economic growth, inflation and exchange rate slipped to new lows, a central bank survey of economists showed on Monday, suggesting Latin America's largest economy will struggle to gain significant traction this year.

Inflation expectations have now declined for nine weeks in a row, to even further below the central bank's 4.00% goal, while average growth forecasts are edging closer to the politically-sensitive 2.00% threshold.

The central bank's latest weekly 'FOCUS' survey of around 100 financial institutions comes as the real has slumped to a series of all-time lows against the dollar. Yet its 10% depreciation so far this year is still not feeding through to inflation expectations.

According to the latest FOCUS survey, inflation this year will be 3.19%, gross domestic product growth will be 2.17%, and the real will end the year at 4.20 per dollar. Four weeks ago, these forecasts stood at 3.40%, 2.30% and 4.10/dollar, respectively.

The global economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak has led many economists to slash their 2020 Brazilian GDP growth forecasts, some below 2%. The government is expected to revise its forecast of 2.40% soon.

The FOCUS survey on Monday showed one notable change to the 2021 outlook. The central bank's benchmark Selic interest rate, currently at a record low 4.25%, is expected to end next year at 5.75%, compared with 6.00% forecast the week before.

(Reporting by Jamie McGeever Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((jamie.mcgeever@thomsonreuters.com; +55 (0)11 97189 3169; Reuters Messaging: jamie.mcgeever.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More