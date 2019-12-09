Brazil 2020 growth forecasts rise for 5th week in a row - survey

BRASILIA, Dec 9 (Reuters) - The outlook for Brazil's economy next year brightened for a fifth week in a row, a regular central bank survey of economists on Monday showed, while inflation forecasts for the end of this year also rose for the fifth consecutive week.

Latin America's largest economy is expected to expand by 2.24% next year, according to the average forecast in the central bank's weekly 'FOCUS' survey of around 100 economists, up from 2.08% a month ago.

Official figures last week showed the economy grew at a 0.6% pace in the third quarter, faster than expected, and previous quarters were also revised up. Treasury Secretary Mansueto Almeida said on Thursday that next year's annual growth rate is expected to be about 2.3% to 2.4%.

While next year's inflation rate forecast remained unchanged at 3.60% - well below the central bank's goal of 4.00% - this year's inflation rate is seen rising to 3.84% from 3.52% last week and 3.31% a month ago, the FOCUS survey showed.

The outlook for interest rates next year was unchanged for the second week in a row at 4.50%. The central bank is widely expected to reduce its Selic interest rate by another 50 basis points this week to a new low of 4.50%.

(Reporting by Jamie McGeever, editing by Louise Heavens)

