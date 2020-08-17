Brazil 2020 GDP pessimism lifts for 7th week in a row -central bank survey

BRASILIA, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Brazil's 2020 economic growth outlook year brightened for a seventh week in a row, a regular central bank survey showed on Monday, with the forecast of a 5.5% fall in gross domestic product the least pessimistic since May.

While that would still comfortably represent the steepest annual downturn on record, it compares with -6.5% just over a month ago and comes as several economists have drastically revised their forecasts recently.

Bank of America recently revised its 2020 GDP forecast to -5.7% from -7.7%, and last week Goldman Sachs revised its outlook to -5.0% from -7.5%.

The central bank's weekly 'FOCUS' survey of economists also showed a more dovish outlook for interest rates. The end-2021 forecast for the bank's benchmark Selic rate was lowered by 25 basis points to 2.75% and the end-2022 projection was trimmed by 15 basis points to 4.75%.

The central bank cut the Selic earlier this month to a new low of 2.00% and outlined its new 'forward guidance' pledge to keep it lower for longer. But some longer-term market-based interest rates have spiked and rate curves have steepened this month on growing investor concern over the fiscal outlook.

The inflation outlook for this year inched up slightly to 1.67% from 1.63%, still well below the central bank's goal of 4.00% and the 2.5% lower band of the bank's target range, according to the FOCUS survey.

Next year's inflation outlook held steady for a ninth week in a row at 3.00%, again below the central bank's target of 3.75%.

