Brazil 2020/2021 total corn crop forecast cut by almost 8% -Safras & Mercado

Roberto Samora Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/MARCELO TEIXEIRA

SAO PAULO, April 30 (Reuters) - Brazil's 2020/2021 total corn crop estimate was lowered by almost 8% to 104.1 million tonnes as dry weather is affecting yields of the country's second corn plantings, said forecaster Safras & Mercado on Friday.

The overall output forecast was affected by a cut of some 10 million tonnes of Brazil's second corn forecast, now expected to be 70.7 million tonnes, according to Safras.

