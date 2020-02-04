US Markets

Brazil 2019 industrial output -1.1%, first annual fall in three years - IBGE

Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/PAULO WHITAKER

Industrial production in Brazil fell 1.1% last year, government statistics agency IBGE said on Tuesday, the first annual drop in three years.

BRASILIA, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Industrial production in Brazil fell 1.1% last year, government statistics agency IBGE said on Tuesday, the first annual drop in three years. This follows annual growth of 2.5% in 2017 and 1.0% in 2018, although the decline was far less severe than the 6.4% plunge in 2016, the last time Brazil recorded a fall in output. (Reporting by Jamie McGeever, editing by Louise Heavens) ((jamie.mcgeever@thomsonreuters.com; +55 (0)11 97189 3169; Reuters Messaging: jamie.mcgeever.reuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: BRAZIL ECONOMY/INDUSTRIALOUTPUT (URGENT)

