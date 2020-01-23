Brazil 2019 federal tax take rises to five-year high, seen rising this year

Brazil's federal tax revenue last year rose to a five-year high of 1.537 trillion reais ($370 billion), the country's federal tax service said on Thursday, boosted by an increase in the corporate tax take.
