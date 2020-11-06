Brazil 2018 GDP growth revised up to 1.8% from 1.3% - IBGE

BRASILIA, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Brazil's economy grew faster than thought in 2018, government statistics agency IBGE said on Friday, revising up the pace of growth to 1.8% from 1.3% thanks to a stronger performance of the dominant services sector.

The revision follows updated services sector survey data and income tax figures, IBGE said, and put Brazil's economy above the 7 trillion reais ($1.3 trillion) thresholds for the first time.

The revised 1.8% rate of annual growth is the highest since 2013, just before Brazil's economy turned south and into the savage recession of 2015-16, from which it has yet to recover.

Services grew 2.1% in 2018, accounting for 1.5 percentage points of the overall rise in gross domestic product, IBGE said. Services account for around two thirds of Brazil's economy.

(Reporting by Jamie McGeever)

