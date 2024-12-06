Braze's Earnings: A Preview

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2024-12-09. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Braze will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.01.

The market awaits Braze's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Earnings Track Record

The company's EPS beat by $0.12 in the last quarter, leading to a 19.4% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Braze's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate -0.03 -0.10 -0.05 -0.13 EPS Actual 0.09 -0.05 -0.04 -0.05 Price Change % -19.0% -0.0% -12.0% -3.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Braze were trading at $41.29 as of December 05. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 21.73%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Braze

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Braze.

A total of 13 analyst ratings have been received for Braze, with the consensus rating being Buy. The average one-year price target stands at $51.62, suggesting a potential 25.02% upside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Ncino, Blackbaud and Riot Platforms, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

For Ncino, analysts project an Neutral trajectory, with an average 1-year price target of $42.46, indicating a potential 2.83% upside. Blackbaud is maintaining an Neutral status according to analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $86.67, indicating a potential 109.91% upside. The consensus outlook from analysts is an Buy trajectory for Riot Platforms, with an average 1-year price target of $15.92, indicating a potential 61.44% downside. Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for Ncino, Blackbaud and Riot Platforms, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Braze Buy 26.40% $102.08M -5.17% Ncino Neutral 13.82% $85.05M -0.49% Blackbaud Neutral 3.28% $159.21M 3.66% Riot Platforms Buy 63.39% $11.85M -5.79%

Key Takeaway:

Braze ranks first in revenue growth among its peers. It has the lowest gross profit margin. The company has the lowest return on equity.

Unveiling the Story Behind Braze

Braze Inc is a customer engagement platform that powers customer-centric interactions between consumers and brands. The company provides solutions for Retail & E-commerce, Media & Entertainment, Financial Services, and Travel & Hospitality related industries. The company offers a single, vertically integrated platform that encompasses the various functionalities, or layers, required for modern customer engagement: data ingestion, classification, orchestration, personalization, and action, all of which is supported by Sage AI by Braze, its AI engine designed to power AI functionality across all layers of this stack. It generates a majority of its revenue from the United States.

Braze: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Braze's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 26.4% as of 31 July, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Braze's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -15.81% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Braze's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -5.17%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Braze's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -2.8%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.19.

To track all earnings releases for Braze visit their earnings calendar on our site.

