Braze Stock Rallies as Revenue Beats, Buybacks Begin, and Outlook Jumps

Investors looking for signs that the SaaS sell-off is overdone and a recovery at hand need look no further than small-cap Braze, Inc (NASDAQ: BRZE). This SaaS stock provides a customer engagement platform for businesses and is gaining traction amid AI “disruption”.

The risk that AI modelers will disrupt SaaS stocks across the board remains, but is now in a more realistic light. It is far less likely that they will significantly disrupt the software industry, and more likely that the established, traction-having SaaS companies providing utility with AI will continue to dominate their fields. After all, SaaS companies like Braze are integrating the major models into their ecosystems faster than AI models develop new applications.

Braze Blazes Trail to Higher Price With Outperformance and Hot Guidance

Braze had a blazing hot quarter with revenue growing by nearly 28% to outpace MarketBeat’s consensus estimate by 350 basis points (bps). The strength was driven by new clients, upsells, contract renewals, and penetration, with internal metrics indicating acceleration in the coming quarters.

Subscriptions, the core business, increased by 26%, while the backlog swelled by more than 50%. Trailing twelve-month (TTM) retention grew by 109%, and the remaining performance obligation grew to $1 billion, exceeding the subsequent 12-month revenue forecast. In this scenario, not only is Braze’s guidance solid, but potentially cautious.

Margin news was also good. The company experienced margin pressures and fell short on the bottom line; however, the offset is that the misses were slim and driven by growth investments. Earnings were sufficient to sustain the company’s fortress-like financial position and enable it to authorize share buybacks.

The board authorized $100 million in buybacks, including a $50 million accelerated share repurchase (ASR) program worth 2% of the late-March market cap. Assuming the company continues to build on its successes, this year’s ASR is likely to be followed by additional authorizations and share reduction. As it stands, the $100 million is almost enough to offset the impact of fiscal year 2026 share-based compensation.

It is the guidance that juiced the stock price action. The company issued hot guidance, expecting Q1 and fiscal year 2027 (FY2027) results well-above the consensus. The FY2027 revenue forecast expects $886 million, about 20% year-over-year growth, and earnings of 61 to 65 cents, up 66% YOY. Both may be cautious.

Analysts Highlight 60% Upside Potential Following Braze’s Guidance Update

The analyst response to the news is mixed, with many reducing their price targets, but the net effect is bullish for this stock. The price target revisions are offset by reiterated and raised targets, leaving the consensus down compared to the prior month but still forecasting a 60% upside. The average target released in the wake of the release is $41, an additional double-digit gain on the consensus forecast.

Institutions are likely behind the post-release price action. The group owns more than 90% of the stock and has accumulated on a TTM basis. Activity ramped in Q1 2026 to set a multiquarter high and will likely remain strong, given the low price point and robust outlook. Braze trades at a high 36X valuation today, but this is pricing in a now-reaffirmed outlook that puts this stock closer to 10X its 2031 forecasts, setting the stage for a solid triple-digit gain in the coming years.

The chart action is more than suggestive, showing strong buying on high volume, a move above a cluster of moving averages, and activity sustained for the second day.

The move shows strong support at current lows and a high potential for advancement in the coming weeks. The critical resistance target is near $25, which is, coincidentally, the low end of the analysts' target range. A move above $25 is likely; the question is when it may occur, and it could be before mid-year.

Catalysts this year include executing on the AI shift. The company has launched numerous AI-powered tools, including Braze Agents. Braze Agents provide agentic capabilities, including task automation and project collaboration. Catalysts also include the accelerating shift to profitability and the forecast for hypergrowth. Analysts forecast a nearly 40% CAGR, which is likely overly cautious in hindsight.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.