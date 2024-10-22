Braze Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (14 Ratings)

Across the recent three months, 14 analysts have shared their insights on Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 8 6 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 5 3 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 3 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $58.29, along with a high estimate of $75.00 and a low estimate of $37.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 8.81%.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Braze by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Parker Lane Stifel Announces Buy $37.00 - Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $40.00 $51.00 Taylor McGinnis UBS Lowers Buy $51.00 $56.00 Gil Luria DA Davidson Lowers Buy $55.00 $65.00 J. Derrick Wood TD Cowen Lowers Buy $45.00 $52.00 Patrick Walravens JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $68.00 $68.00 Yun Kim Loop Capital Maintains Buy $75.00 $75.00 Brian Schwartz Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $51.00 $60.00 Scott Berg Needham Maintains Buy $70.00 $70.00 Gil Luria DA Davidson Maintains Buy $65.00 $65.00 Patrick Walravens JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $68.00 $68.00 Scott Berg Needham Maintains Buy $70.00 $70.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $51.00 $51.00 Ryan Macwilliams Barclays Lowers Overweight $70.00 $80.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Braze. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Braze compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Braze's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Delving into Braze's Background

Braze Inc is a customer engagement platform that powers customer-centric interactions between consumers and brands. The company provides solutions for Retail & E-commerce, Media & Entertainment, Financial Services, and Travel & Hospitality related industries. The company offers a single, vertically integrated platform that encompasses the various functionalities, or layers, required for modern customer engagement: data ingestion, classification, orchestration, personalization, and action, all of which is supported by Sage AI by Braze, its AI engine designed to power AI functionality across all layers of this stack. It generates a majority of its revenue from the United States.

Breaking Down Braze's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Braze's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 26.4% as of 31 July, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Braze's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -15.81% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Braze's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -5.17%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -2.8%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.19.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

