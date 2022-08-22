Braze, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:BRZE) stock has plunged to US$47.42, but insiders may have sold too soon at an even lower price of US$36.08

Despite the fact that Braze, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:BRZE) value has dropped 5.0% in the last week insiders who sold US$286k worth of stock in the past 12 months have had less success. Insiders would probably have been better off holding on to their shares given that the average selling price of US$36.08 is still lower than the current share price.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Braze Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent sale by Chief Accounting Officer Pankaj Malik was not their only sale of Braze shares this year. They previously made an even bigger sale of -US$187k worth of shares at a price of US$31.53 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$47.42). When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. We note that the biggest single sale was only 6.9%of Pankaj Malik's holding.

Pankaj Malik ditched 7.94k shares over the year. The average price per share was US$36.08. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date! NasdaqGS:BRZE Insider Trading Volume August 22nd 2022

Braze Insiders Are Selling The Stock

The last three months saw significant insider selling at Braze. In total, Chief Accounting Officer Pankaj Malik dumped US$99k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. Overall this makes us a bit cautious, but it's not the be all and end all.

Does Braze Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It's great to see that Braze insiders own 8.8% of the company, worth about US$394m. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Braze Insiders?

An insider sold Braze shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for Braze (1 is potentially serious) you should be aware of.

