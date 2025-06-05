BRAZE Earnings Results: $BRZE Reports Quarterly Earnings

BRAZE ($BRZE) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported earnings of $0.07 per share, beating estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The company also reported revenue of $162,060,000, beating estimates of $161,830,854 by $229,146.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $BRZE stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

BRAZE Insider Trading Activity

BRAZE insiders have traded $BRZE stock on the open market 35 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 35 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BRZE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SUSAN WISEMAN (General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 84,721 shares for an estimated $3,706,555 .

. MYLES KLEEGER (Pres & CCO) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 74,703 shares for an estimated $3,215,622 .

. WILLIAM MAGNUSON (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 43,139 shares for an estimated $1,636,994 .

. PANKAJ MALIK (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 18,301 shares for an estimated $764,045 .

. ISABELLE WINKLES (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 20,070 shares for an estimated $761,597 .

. JONATHAN HYMAN (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 14,407 shares for an estimated $542,660 .

. INC. BRAZE, (Chief Business Officer) sold 13,460 shares for an estimated $482,944

ASTHA MALIK (Chief Business Officer) sold 13,460 shares for an estimated $482,944

PHILLIP M FERNANDEZ has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 6,000 shares for an estimated $251,865.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

BRAZE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 148 institutional investors add shares of BRAZE stock to their portfolio, and 130 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

BRAZE Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BRZE in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/23/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/28/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 12/11/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for BRAZE, check out Quiver Quantitative's $BRZE forecast page.

BRAZE Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BRZE recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $BRZE in the last 6 months, with a median target of $45.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Brent Bracelin from Piper Sandler set a target price of $38.0 on 04/23/2025

on 04/23/2025 Parker Lane from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $50.0 on 03/28/2025

on 03/28/2025 Michael Berg from Wells Fargo set a target price of $55.0 on 03/28/2025

on 03/28/2025 An analyst from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $45.0 on 03/26/2025

on 03/26/2025 Ross Compton from Macquarie set a target price of $39.0 on 12/10/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.