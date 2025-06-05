BRAZE Earnings Results: $BRZE Reports Quarterly Earnings

BRAZE ($BRZE) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported earnings of $0.07 per share, beating estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The company also reported revenue of $162,060,000, beating estimates of $161,830,854 by $229,146.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $BRZE stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
BRAZE Insider Trading Activity
BRAZE insiders have traded $BRZE stock on the open market 35 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 35 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BRZE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- SUSAN WISEMAN (General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 84,721 shares for an estimated $3,706,555.
- MYLES KLEEGER (Pres & CCO) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 74,703 shares for an estimated $3,215,622.
- WILLIAM MAGNUSON (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 43,139 shares for an estimated $1,636,994.
- PANKAJ MALIK (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 18,301 shares for an estimated $764,045.
- ISABELLE WINKLES (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 20,070 shares for an estimated $761,597.
- JONATHAN HYMAN (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 14,407 shares for an estimated $542,660.
- INC. BRAZE, (Chief Business Officer) sold 13,460 shares for an estimated $482,944
- ASTHA MALIK (Chief Business Officer) sold 13,460 shares for an estimated $482,944
- PHILLIP M FERNANDEZ has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 6,000 shares for an estimated $251,865.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
BRAZE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 148 institutional investors add shares of BRAZE stock to their portfolio, and 130 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 2,630,330 shares (-97.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $94,902,306
- WESTFIELD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO LP added 1,514,513 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $54,643,629
- FULLER & THALER ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC. added 1,413,200 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $50,988,256
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 1,117,671 shares (-50.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $40,325,569
- CADIAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP added 882,965 shares (+24.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $31,857,377
- SHAWSPRING PARTNERS LLC added 872,973 shares (+58.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $31,496,865
- NORGES BANK added 610,593 shares (+69.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $25,571,634
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
BRAZE Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BRZE in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/23/2025
- Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/28/2025
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 12/11/2024
To track analyst ratings and price targets for BRAZE, check out Quiver Quantitative's $BRZE forecast page.
BRAZE Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BRZE recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $BRZE in the last 6 months, with a median target of $45.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Brent Bracelin from Piper Sandler set a target price of $38.0 on 04/23/2025
- Parker Lane from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $50.0 on 03/28/2025
- Michael Berg from Wells Fargo set a target price of $55.0 on 03/28/2025
- An analyst from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $45.0 on 03/26/2025
- Ross Compton from Macquarie set a target price of $39.0 on 12/10/2024
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.