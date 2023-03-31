Markets
BRZE

Braze Climbs 17% On Narrower Q4 Net Loss, Acquisition Of North Star

March 31, 2023 — 09:59 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Braze, Inc. (BRZE) shares are gaining more than 17 percent on Friday morning trade after the company announced a narrower net loss on a surge in revenue for the fourth quarter. Further, the company announced a definitive agreement to acquire North Star, its exclusive reseller in Australia and New Zealand.

Fourth quarter net loss was $33.45, narrower than net loss of $42.94 million in the prior year.

Revenue for the quarter grew 40 percent to $98.67 million from $70.43 million a year ago.

The North Star transaction is expected to provide Braze with a direct market presence in the region, along with local market expertise from the North Star team.

Currently, shares are at $37.17, up 17.63 percent from the previous close of $31.60 on a volume of 315,941.

