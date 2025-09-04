Technology

Braze (BRZE) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

September 04, 2025 — 06:00 pm EDT

Written by Zacks Equity Research for Zacks->

Braze, Inc. (BRZE) reported $180.11 million in revenue for the quarter ended July 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 23.8%. EPS of $0.15 for the same period compares to $0.09 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $171.6 million, representing a surprise of +4.96%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +400%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.03.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Braze performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
  • Dollar Based Net Retention (TTM): 108% compared to the 108.1% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Total Customers: 2,422 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 2,394.
  • Revenue- Professional services and other: $8.3 million compared to the $6.73 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +50.9% year over year.
  • Revenue- Subscription: $171.8 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $164.76 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +22.7%.

View all Key Company Metrics for Braze here>>>

Shares of Braze have returned -1.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

See Top Quantum Stocks Now >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Braze, Inc. (BRZE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Technology
Zacks
Zacks is the leading investment research firm focusing on stock research, analysis and recommendations. In 1978, our founder discovered the power of earnings estimate revisions to enable profitable investment decisions. Today, that discovery is still the heart of the Zacks Rank. A wealth of resources for individual investors is available at www.zacks.com.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

BRZE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.