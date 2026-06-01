Braze Blazes Ahead on Q1 2027 Earnings Beat, Raised Guidance

It’s been a long time coming, but Braze Incorporated’s (NASDAQ: BRZE) stock price decline is over, and the rebound appears underway.

The pullback has been partly tied to fears that artificial intelligence (AI) could disrupt customer engagement software providers. But Braze’s latest earnings release indicate a rebound underpinned by strength in clients, penetration, and cash flow, suggesting AI is becoming a demand driver rather than just a competitive threat.

Takeaways from the company's fiscal Q1 2027 earnings report include client wins such as Regal Cinemas, Salomon, and Subway—all globally recognized brands—and a Forrester Total Economic Impact report. That report found that Braze’s customer engagement platform delivers more than 450% return on investment (ROI) within the first three years, paying for itself within the first six months of use by energizing brand engagement while reducing marketing and back-end engineering costs.

Braze Accelerates in Fiscal Q1 2027, Raises Guidance

Braze, Inc. had a solid quarter, accelerating growth for the fourth consecutive quarter.

Revenue came in at $211 million, up more than 30% year-over-year (YOY) and 280 basis points better than expected. Strength was driven by customers, up 16% YOY, and penetration, with the net retention rate up 110% YOY.

Client growth was driven by large customers contributing more than $500,000 in annual recurring revenue (ARR), which increased 33% YOY, underpinned by Subscriptions. Subscriptions are the core segment, accounting for nearly 93% of revenue, but Pro Services was also strong, up more than 100% YOY, driven by demand for Braze’s AI-enabled tools. That mix matters because Braze is not simply selling more seats; it is adding higher-value implementation, customer success, and AI-enabled capabilities around its core platform.

Margin news was mixed, but overall bullish for investors, as it aligns with the company’s cash flow and capital return outlook. Margin narrowed at all levels, more sharply than anticipated in some comparisons, but the impact is mitigated by the cause and the company’s financial position. While sales, marketing, research, and development expenses all increased, they underpin results and are controllable.

Other costs, including general and administrative, are also controllable and declined during the period. The net result was $28.1 million in operating cash flow, a 16.5% gain compared to last year, $26.8 million in free cash flow, and 10 cents in adjusted earnings.

The earnings per share (EPS) of 10 cents was only as expected, despite the top-line strength, but up more than 40% YOY, enabling a confident capital return.

Management followed through on its accelerated share repurchase authorization, buying $50 million in shares during the quarter. The company has $50 million left and expects to nearly offset the full impact of share-based compensation this year.

Guidance was also good. The company raised its outlook for revenue and earnings, putting the midpoint in alignment with the consensus. While not typically a strong catalyst, the news was not as bad as expected. The likely outcome is that Braze continues to perform well as the year progresses, leading analysts to adopt a more bullish posture.

Analyst Signal Floor for BRZE Stock

Analyst response was tepid, with a few price target reductions and numerous reaffirmed targets.

The consensus price forecast of $36 implies nearly 30% upside, signaling a deep-value opportunity for investors.

More importantly, the revisions suggest the sentiment downtrend is over, setting the stage for improvement as the year progresses and serving as a catalyst for higher stock prices.

Until then, MarketBeat data show that Braze coverage is increasing, and the 24 tracked analysts have a high conviction in the Moderate Buy rating.

The Buy-side bias is more than 90% and reflected in the institutional activity. Institutional groups own more than 90% of the stock and have accumulated it at an aggressive pace over the trailing 12-month period. The likely outcome is that they continue to buy and hold until higher prices are available.

How high can the BRZE share price get? The valuation metrics suggest about 100% upside is possible. The current-year P/E is high, but assuming the company meets its outlook, the stock will trade at only 13x the 2030 forecast. In this scenario, Braze shares can easily advance by 100% to the 26x level, as longer-term forecasts suggest an even deeper value is present.

Chart price action has been bullish following the release. Braze’s market confirmed support at a cluster of moving averages and then advanced above a critical support target. The setup in June suggests that a move toward the next critical resistance level near $32.50 is likely and may be reached by the end of the month.

A move above $32.50 would strengthen this market. Braze’s biggest risks are macroeconomic headwinds and their impact on IT spending, but it doesn’t appear to be a significant problem now. Other threats include the potential commoditization of AI services due to intense competition from larger players.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.