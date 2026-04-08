Braze (BIT:1BRZE) Price Target Decreased by 14.77% to 31.72

The average one-year price target for Braze (BIT:1BRZE) has been revised to €31.72 / share. This is a decrease of 14.77% from the prior estimate of €37.21 dated February 23, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €24.19 to a high of €46.57 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 60.76% from the latest reported closing price of €19.73 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 264 funds or institutions reporting positions in Braze. This is an decrease of 173 owner(s) or 39.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1BRZE is 0.77%, an increase of 125.49%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.82% to 79,335K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Millennium Management holds 4,012K shares representing 3.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,482K shares , representing an increase of 13.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1BRZE by 36.87% over the last quarter.

Battery Management holds 3,265K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,425K shares , representing an increase of 25.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1BRZE by 36.79% over the last quarter.

Point72 Asset Management holds 3,089K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 298K shares , representing an increase of 90.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1BRZE by 734.46% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 2,576K shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,014K shares , representing an increase of 21.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1BRZE by 56.76% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 2,320K shares representing 2.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,455K shares , representing a decrease of 5.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1BRZE by 19.37% over the last quarter.

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