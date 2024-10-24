News & Insights

Brayter Limited Alters Stake in Novatti Group

October 24, 2024 — 03:17 am EDT

Novatti Group Ltd. (AU:NOV) has released an update.

Brayter Limited has adjusted its stake in Novatti Group Limited, with its voting power decreasing from 13.18% to 11.48%. This change reflects a shift in the substantial holder’s interests, potentially impacting investor perceptions of Novatti’s stock. Stakeholders should watch how this may influence future market dynamics for the company.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

