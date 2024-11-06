Bravura Solutions Updates Share Buy-Back Progress

Bravura Solutions Limited (AU:BVS) has released an update.

Bravura Solutions Limited has announced a daily update on its ongoing share buy-back program, with a total of 11,704 ordinary fully paid securities bought back on the previous day, adding to a cumulative total of 40,544 shares bought back prior to this. This strategic move is aimed at enhancing shareholder value by reducing the number of shares available in the market.

