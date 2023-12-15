Bravura Solutions (ASX:BVS) Price Target Increased by 5.41% to 0.88

The average one-year price target for Bravura Solutions (ASX:BVS) has been revised to 0.88 / share. This is an increase of 5.41% from the prior estimate of 0.84 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.69 to a high of 1.05 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 10.48% from the latest reported closing price of 0.80 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 33 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bravura Solutions. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BVS is 0.01%, an increase of 28.01%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.82% to 20,664K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,967K shares representing 1.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,628K shares, representing an increase of 6.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BVS by 14.54% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 3,472K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 3,062K shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 2,835K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,392K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.