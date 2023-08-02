Bravo Mining (TSX:BRVO) Price Target Increased by 5.54% to 4.86

The average one-year price target for Bravo Mining (TSX:BRVO) has been revised to 4.86 / share. This is an increase of 5.54% from the prior estimate of 4.60 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.03 to a high of 6.04 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 0.16% from the latest reported closing price of 4.85 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bravo Mining. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BRVO is 0.60%, an increase of 20.76%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 2,880K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FKRCX - Franklin Gold & Precious Metals Fund holds 2,880K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

