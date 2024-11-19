Bravo Mining Expands T5 Copper-Gold Mineralization

Bravo Mining Corp. (TSE:BRVO) has released an update.
Bravo Mining Corp. has extended the mineralization footprint at its T5 copper-gold target in Brazil to approximately 300 meters. Encouraging assay results show high-grade copper and gold findings, with plans for further exploration of a significant magnetic anomaly. The company also celebrates surpassing 1,000 days without injury or environmental incidents.
