Bravo Mining Expands T5 Copper-Gold Mineralization

Bravo Mining Corp. (TSE:BRVO) has released an update.

Bravo Mining Corp. has extended the mineralization footprint at its T5 copper-gold target in Brazil to approximately 300 meters. Encouraging assay results show high-grade copper and gold findings, with plans for further exploration of a significant magnetic anomaly. The company also celebrates surpassing 1,000 days without injury or environmental incidents.

