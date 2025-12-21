Bravo Mining (BRVMF) Price Target Increased by 16.70% to 4.37

The average one-year price target for Bravo Mining (OTCPK:BRVMF) has been revised to $4.37 / share. This is an increase of 16.70% from the prior estimate of $3.74 dated December 5, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $3.68 to a high of $5.36 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 46.66% from the latest reported closing price of $2.98 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bravo Mining. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BRVMF is 0.42%, an increase of 19.76%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 2,830K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FKRCX - Franklin Gold & Precious Metals Fund holds 2,830K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 415K shares , representing an increase of 85.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRVMF by 581.93% over the last quarter.

