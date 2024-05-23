Bravern Ventures Leadership Shuffle Announced

Bravern Ventures (TSE:BAV.H) has released an update.

Bravern Ventures Ltd. has announced a significant change in its leadership, with Doug McFaul taking over as the Chief Financial Officer, Corporate Secretary, and director following Robert Chisholm’s resignation. The company expressed gratitude to Chisholm for his years of dedication. These changes come as the company continues to navigate the complexities of the financial market.

