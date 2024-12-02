News & Insights

Braveheart Investment CEO Boosts Shareholding to 25.49%

December 02, 2024 — 04:07 am EST

Braveheart Investment (GB:BRH) has released an update.

Trevor Brown, the CEO of Braveheart Investment Group, has increased his shareholding in the company by purchasing 425,000 additional shares, bringing his total ownership to 25.49% of the voting rights. This strategic move underscores a significant confidence in the company’s future performance and could be of interest to investors tracking executive share dealings.

