Brave Warrior Advisors Now Owns 5.86% of Primerica (PRI)

Fintel reports that Brave Warrior Advisors has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.16MM shares of Primerica, Inc. (PRI). This represents 5.86% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2017 they reported 1.61MM shares and 3.50% of the company, an increase in shares of 34.37% and an increase in total ownership of 2.36% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.61% Downside

As of February 13, 2023, the average one-year price target for Primerica is $167.28. The forecasts range from a low of $151.50 to a high of $196.35. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.61% from its latest reported closing price of $170.01.

The projected annual revenue for Primerica is $2,910MM, an increase of 3.16%. The projected annual EPS is $13.21, an increase of 85.82%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 669 funds or institutions reporting positions in Primerica. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 1.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PRI is 0.26%, an increase of 7.73%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.43% to 40,257K shares. The put/call ratio of PRI is 0.61, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 3,883K shares representing 10.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,039K shares, representing a decrease of 4.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRI by 38.54% over the last quarter.

Bamco holds 1,976K shares representing 5.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,030K shares, representing a decrease of 2.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRI by 0.99% over the last quarter.

BGRFX - BARON GROWTH FUND holds 1,520K shares representing 4.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,570K shares, representing a decrease of 3.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRI by 3.16% over the last quarter.

Burgundy Asset Management holds 1,248K shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,252K shares, representing a decrease of 0.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRI by 6.12% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,125K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,147K shares, representing a decrease of 1.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRI by 5.48% over the last quarter.

Primerica Declares $0.65 Dividend

On February 7, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.65 per share ($2.60 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 17, 2023 will receive the payment on March 14, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.55 per share.

At the current share price of $170.01 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.53%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.26%, the lowest has been 0.79%, and the highest has been 2.37%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.28 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.00 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.29. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.38%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Primerica Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Primerica is a leading provider of financial services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. Licensed financial representatives educate Primerica clients about how to prepare for a more secure financial future by assessing their needs and providing appropriate products like term life insurance, mutual funds, annuities, and other financial products. Primerica insured over 5.5 million people and had over 2.6 million client investment accounts as of December 31, 2020. Primerica was the #2 issuer of Term Life insurance coverage in North America in 2019 through its insurance company subsidiaries. Primerica stock is included in the S&P MidCap 400 and the Russell 1000 stock indices.'

