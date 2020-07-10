Brave Browser Partners With bitFlyer to Expand BAT’s Reach in Japan

Crypto trading platform bitFlyer is developing a digital wallet for Brave browser users in Japan, the companies announced Thursday.Â

BitFlyer, which claims to be Japanâs largest cryptocurrency exchange by bitcoin trading volume, has partnered with the privacy-focused browserâs subsidiary, Brave Software International SEZC, which performs token operations, to offer the wallet feature to users of both companies.

Ryotaro Chikaki, Braveâs chief marketing officer for Asia, told CoinDesk via email that the wallet feature was already available to Brave users outside Japan, and that the development of a crypto wallet is essential to ârealize a new ecosystem.âÂ

âWe decided to work with bitFlyer as theyâre the largest exchange in Japan with high trust by users for its security standard,â Chikaki said. âAlso, they are one of the key players in crypto-asset and blockchain technology. For Brave, it was a natural choice to work with them to expand our ecosystem in Japan.â

Expanding BATâs reach

In a press statement, bitFlyer said it listed Braveâs basic attention token (BAT) in April 2020 and will now be Braveâs first crypto wallet partner in Japan.

âBy leveraging the expertise and security that has characterized us since 2014, we will build a crypto asset wallet for Brave browser users to make owning and storing crypto as convenient as possible,â a bitFlyer spokesperson told CoinDesk via email.Â

Earlier this year, Brave partnered with Binance to build an in-browser crypto trading tool, and was later involved in a controversy where the secure browser automatically added a URL tag when users typed âBinanceâ into the browser, suggesting visits to the exchange were being tracked.Â Â Â

