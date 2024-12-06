Bravada Gold Extends Placement, Advances Nevada Project

Bravada Gold (TSE:BVA) has released an update.
Bravada Gold Corporation has received approval to extend the closing of its private placement, aiming to raise $350,000 through the issuance of 10 million units. Each unit includes a common share and a warrant, enhancing potential investor returns. Additionally, Bravada continues to explore its East Walker Project in Nevada, which shows promising signs of significant gold deposits.
