Bravada Gold Extends Placement, Advances Nevada Project

Bravada Gold (TSE:BVA) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Bravada Gold Corporation has received approval to extend the closing of its private placement, aiming to raise $350,000 through the issuance of 10 million units. Each unit includes a common share and a warrant, enhancing potential investor returns. Additionally, Bravada continues to explore its East Walker Project in Nevada, which shows promising signs of significant gold deposits.

For further insights into TSE:BVA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.