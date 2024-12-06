News & Insights

Stocks

Bravada Gold Extends Placement, Advances Nevada Project

December 06, 2024 — 10:03 am EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Bravada Gold (TSE:BVA) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Bravada Gold Corporation has received approval to extend the closing of its private placement, aiming to raise $350,000 through the issuance of 10 million units. Each unit includes a common share and a warrant, enhancing potential investor returns. Additionally, Bravada continues to explore its East Walker Project in Nevada, which shows promising signs of significant gold deposits.

For further insights into TSE:BVA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.