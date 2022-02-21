Braskem's Q4 sales in Brazil fall 13% affected by lower demand

SAO PAULO, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Petrochemical producer Braskem BRKM5.SA said on Monday its fourth-quarter resins sales volume in Brazil fell by 13% year-on-year, pushed by a lower demand in the Brazilian market.

The quarterly average utilization rate of Braskem's ethylene plants in Brazil was 85%, stable from the previous year, but 5 percentage points above the third quarter. Ethylene production volume also remained stable on a yearly basis, according to the company's operational preview.

Polyethylene (PE) production in Mexico jumped 71% from the last quarter of 2020, with the PE plants utilization rate in the country increasing 34 percentage points to 81%. "The increase is explained by the stoppage of operational activities in December 2020 due to an interruption in natural gas transportation," said Braskem.

(Reporting by Peter Frontini Editing by Alistair Bell)

