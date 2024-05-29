Braskem Upholds Compliance Amid Legal Developments

Braskem SA (BAK) has released an update.

Braskem S.A. has confirmed its compliance with a Material Fact published previously, stating that the legal decision in favor of shareholders to hold Novonor responsible for damages is subject to appeal and has no immediate effect. The company reasserts its adherence to agreements with the DOJ and SEC, including a clause preventing it from seeking compensation for fines paid. Braskem continues to monitor the situation and will provide updates with the guidance of legal counsel.

