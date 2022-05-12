Oil

Braskem taps Terra Circular to form plastic recycling JV

Peter Frontini Reuters
Brazilian petrochemical producer Braskem said on Thursday it had formed a joint venture with Terra Circular aiming to convert low-quality plastic waste into final products.

SAO PAULO, May 12 (Reuters) - Brazilian petrochemical producer Braskem BRKM5.SA said on Thursday it had formed a joint venture with Terra Circular aiming to convert low-quality plastic waste into final products.

Netherlands-based Terra Circular will provide the JV all the shares in its subsidiary ER Plastics, which has a capacity to recycle 23 million tonnes of plastic waste per year.

